Goodyear rewards three customers with cars

GOODYEAR Malaysia launched its “Win-a-Car” campaign last year to promote safety among its customers, in conjunction with the lifting of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and interstate travel ban.

The campaign ran from April 15 to Sept 18 and culminated with a selection of three grand prize winners driving home in a brand new Perodua Ativa.

Goodyear Malaysia managing director Alex Ng said: “We understand that most of us have had a difficult year, however the truth is that tyres wear out even when it is not used. As such, the underlying purpose of this campaign was to get people thinking about car safety and good car maintenance habits. Tyres are the only thing that keep a car on the road, therefore it is important to spur good tyre maintenance habits to ensure safety at all times.”

To participate, customers needed to meet a set of criteria in which the customer must legally own and drive a car; and have registered online via Goodyear Malaysia’s Worry Free Assurance web page after purchasing at least two pieces of tyres from any Goodyear AutoCare centre or authorised retailer.

By the end of the campaign period, the contest garnered more than 10,000 entries in which three winners – Jernantheran Ragavan, 49, from Johor; Ivy Kow Ai Vee, 38, also from Johor and Klang Valley resident Muhammad Aiman Zaaba, 29 (pix), were selected as the grand prize winners of a brand new Ativa each.

For more information on Goodyear tyres, Worry Free Assurance, visit www.goodyear.com/my.

Additionally, stand a chance to win exciting prizes with Goodyear’s upcoming Chinese New Year campaign – the “Goodyear Angpow Giveaway”. For more information on that, visit www.goodyearcnygame.com.