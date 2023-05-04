$!Gordon Murray’s T.33 Spider Unveiled, Only 100 Units To Be Produced

GORDON MURRAY, designer of the Brabham and McLaren F1 racing cars and the McLaren F1 road car, has revealed the fourth product of his company, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA). It’s the T.33 Spider, a topless version of the T.33 Coupe which was unveiled in January 2022. Developed in parallel with the coupe and sharing the same ultralight carbonfibre monocoque construction, the T.33 Spider has been engineered with greater torsional stiffness as it does not have the roof structure. However, with the stringent and meticulous weight-saving approaches taken, the Spider is just 18 kgs heavier than the 1,090 kg coupe.

‘Supercar like no other’ Inspired by iconic designs of the 1960s and with the perfect proportions and flowing surfaces crafted from carbonfibre, the T.33 Spider is said to ‘a supercar like no other’. To deliver the design vision defined by the very first sketches, every surface from the A-pillar backwards is unique to this derivative of the T.33.

“From the very beginning, I knew that one of the biggest challenges in designing the T.33 Spider would be keeping the purity, balance and overall beauty of the T.33. That’s why I sketched both versions at the same time to make sure that the proportions would work,” said Murray. Exterior design The fixed section of the roof features elegant buttresses which blend harmoniously into the rear deck, behind which are louvres which further aid engine cooling. The ram induction airbox, mounted directly to the engine itself and a hallmark feature of the T.33, becomes even more distinctive on the Spider, especially when the roof panels are removed. Made from lightweight carbon composite, the panels can be specified in a range of colours. To enhance usability, they can be stowed neatly in the front luggage compartment when not in use. The rear glass drops behind the rear bulkhead at the press of a switch. Seamlessly integrated into the rear haunches, and opened with a button concealed under the dihedral doors, are two 90-litre stowage compartments. The mechanisms through which these doors and stowage compartments open are works of engineering art and design ingenuity.

Leveraging all the experience acquired from a career designing ground-effect racing cars, Murray and his team developed the T.33 Spider’s exceptional aerodynamics without resorting to the ostentatious ducts, skirts and splitters that are typically used in other supercars. Instead, first principles were used to develop the Passive Boundary Layer Control (PBLC) system. Introduced on the T.33, PBLC has been further refined for the Spider. A ground-effect inlet at the front of the car directs low pressure air underneath the floor, which is then fed into a rear diffuser with a boundary layer removal duct. In combination with the deployable active rear spoiler, PBLC delivers the ideal balance of low drag, high-downforce and superb high-speed stability, with or without the roof panels in place. iStream Ultralight carbon monocoque technology The T.33 Spider is shaped around Gordon Murray Technologies’ iStream Ultralight carbon monocoque technology. Comprising carbonfibre composite panels bonded to extruded aluminium tubing triangulated at precision die-cast aluminium nodes, this delivers a body structure which provides the optimal balance of high stiffness, light weight, and exceptional levels of safety and occupant protection. The precision inherent to iStream also delivers exceptionally precise manufacturing tolerances. Taking full advantage of this enabled the engineering team to optimally position everything within the car much closer than would be possible with many traditional body construction methods. This degree of packaging efficiency contributes to the car’s compact footprint and remarkably low weight. Following motorsport practice, the powertrain of the T.33 Spider is semi-structural, with the rear suspension mounted directly to the transmission casing. To maximize the weight reduction and vehicle dynamics benefits this brings without undue noise, vibration and harshness being transmitted into the cabin, the system features GMA’s Inclined Axis Shear Mounting (IASM). This system uses flexible mountings to deliver exactly the right amount of isolation required for refinement while at the same time enabling precise handling. Aluminium suspension Like the coupe, the Spider has all-round double wishbone suspension, made from lightweight aluminium. The high-pressure monotube dampers are of coil-over design and are also made from aluminium. GMA’s vehicle dynamics team have purposefully chosen not to offer adaptive damping; in keeping with the principle of driving perfection, the bump and rebound rates have been meticulously calibrated to deliver the ideal ride and handling balance for the car. To deliver the traction and steering response demanded from the rear-wheel drive configuration, together with the minimum possible mass, the T.33 Spider, like the coupe, uses an asymmetric wheel and tyre specification. The front and rear axles have lightweight, forged aluminium 19-inch and 20-inch wheels, respectively, together with 235/35 ZR19 and 295/30 ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres.