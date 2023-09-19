Government To Focus On Developing EV Sector

THE government is emphasising the development of the electric vehicle (EV) sector as a significant sub-sector within the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030). Deputy Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong stated that policies concerning EVs would be regularly reviewed to bolster the sector’s growth.

According to Bernama, to support the EV sector’s progress, a National EV Steering Committee (NEVSC) meeting will be convened soon. Additionally, plans include the initiation of EV’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs in early 2024.

The focus is on nurturing talent related to EV technology development, with higher education centres playing a pivotal role.

Furthermore, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia has been designated as a member of the National Electric Vehicle Task Force (NEVTF), responsible for coordinating research and talent development in EV technology across local universities.

The Human Resource Ministry’s Skills Development Department, in collaboration with the Industry Lead Body, has developed National Skills Employment Standards related to EV use for TVET education and training. These initiatives are aimed at promoting EV adoption and ensuring a skilled workforce for the growing EV sector.