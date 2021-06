IN conjunction with the recent announcement on the extension of vehicle Sales Tax Exemption made by the Malaysian government, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) on Tuesday announced the “Nissan Great Rewards” campaign that offers deals with sales tax savings, low monthly instalment with Flexi Financing program and attractive accessories or maintenance packages.

The all-new Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo now comes with Urban accessories package worth up to RM5,500 and an attractive Flexi Financing offer at an affordable RM530 monthly, while the new Special Civil Servants Promotion offers the Almera 1.0L Turbo VL variant with starting price from RM71,906 only.

The new and radically-redesigned Navara 4x4 2.5L Turbo Double-Cab Pick-up is also available with an attractive Flexi Financing offer from RM960 monthly.