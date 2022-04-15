$!‘Green’ Caltex stations

TWO Caltex stations along the North-South Expressway in Melaka received “Platinum” certifications under the Existing Non-Residential Building category from GreenRE, Malaysia’s leading green-building certification body, which is recognised by the Malaysian government.

Chevron Malaysia Limited, which markets the Caltex retail brand in Malaysia, stated that the stations, located at both the north and southbound (pix) Ayer Keroh rest and service areas (R&R), were the first in Malaysia to receive such awards.

“Chevron wants to advance a lower-carbon future for its operations. The GreenRE certified Caltex service stations represent a station model focused on cost efficiency in lowering carbon intensity, in support of our business.

“With a stringent scoring system, GreenRE undertakes an assessment of a development’s measures in place and the development must acquire an overall score of 90 points and above to obtain the GreenRE Platinum certificate. As part of the assessment, the two Caltex stations achieved high scores in six environmental impact categories: Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Sustainable Operation and Management, Indoor Environmental Quality, Other Green Features and Carbon Emission of Development.”