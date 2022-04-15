$!‘Green’ Caltex stations

TWO Caltex stations along the North-South Expressway in Melaka received “Platinum” certifications under the Existing Non-Residential Building category from GreenRE, Malaysia’s leading green-building certification body, which is recognised by the Malaysian government.
Chevron Malaysia Limited, which markets the Caltex retail brand in Malaysia, stated that the stations, located at both the north and southbound (pix) Ayer Keroh rest and service areas (R&R), were the first in Malaysia to receive such awards.
“Chevron wants to advance a lower-carbon future for its operations. The GreenRE certified Caltex service stations represent a station model focused on cost efficiency in lowering carbon intensity, in support of our business.
“With a stringent scoring system, GreenRE undertakes an assessment of a development’s measures in place and the development must acquire an overall score of 90 points and above to obtain the GreenRE Platinum certificate. As part of the assessment, the two Caltex stations achieved high scores in six environmental impact categories: Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Sustainable Operation and Management, Indoor Environmental Quality, Other Green Features and Carbon Emission of Development.”
Chevron retrofitted the two Caltex stations with new features to improve energy efficiency, reduce water use and enhance the comfort and quality of the space. For example, the large canopy was utilised by installing solar panels on the roof top to generate power for the station’s own consumption.
In 2021, both stations achieved an energy savings of over 50% (or equivalent to 181,000kWh* collectively) through their energy-efficient design and solar photovoltaic panels.
The water used for daily operations is managed more efficiently by installing water-efficient fixtures to conserve potable water and installing a rainwater harvesting tank to use alternative water sources for tasks such as irrigating the station’s landscape.
Other features present at the stations are high efficiency light-emitting diode lighting and air-conditioners, energy measuring system, low volatile organic compound paints, temperature control capabilities, recycling bins and waste management, smart water metering system as well as water efficient fittings.
* Source for calculation is based on electricity consumption and renewable energy (solar) regenerated at both stations in 2021.