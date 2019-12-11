$!GVE Asia Group now running VW Sg Besi 3S centre

VOLKSWAGEN Sungai Besi 3S centre has been operated by Volkswagen Passenger Car Malaysia’s (VPCM) new dealer partner GVE Asia Group since Dec 2.
The latter, which took over the dealership from Wearnes Automotive, is a leading automotive company that distributes and retails a range of luxury and premium passenger marques in Malaysia.
Its business operations comprise used car dealerships, sales and aftersales and other automotive related services.
This is GVE Asia’s first entry to the Volkswagen network.
VPCM managing director Erik Winter expressed Volkswagen’s appreciation to Wearnes Automotive for its 11 years of support.
“We thank Wearnes for being part of the Volkswagen family. We’ve seen many years of growth, and their service to the brand has been invaluable.
“At the same time, it gives me great pleasure to welcome GVE Asia Group into the network. I look forward to a fruitful partnership as we continue to build the Volkswagen brand together and to meet the needs of our customers.”
Volkswagen Sg. Besi is a 3S dealership that caters to the complete needs of Volkswagen owners.
Spanning over 6,985 square metre over two floors, the showroom fits nine display vehicles and house aftersales facilities that are in accordance to Volkswagen’s global standards.
Customers can enjoy a modern waiting lounge complete with cable TV, Wi-Fi and cafe.
Its operating hours remain unchanged:-
Showroom
Monday-Friday: 9am-7pm.
Saturday: 9am-6pm.
Sunday: 10am-5pm.
Aftersales & Service
Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm.
Saturday: 8.30am-1pm.
Sunday: Closed.