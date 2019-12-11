$!GVE Asia Group now running VW Sg Besi 3S centre

VOLKSWAGEN Sungai Besi 3S centre has been operated by Volkswagen Passenger Car Malaysia’s (VPCM) new dealer partner GVE Asia Group since Dec 2.

The latter, which took over the dealership from Wearnes Automotive, is a leading automotive company that distributes and retails a range of luxury and premium passenger marques in Malaysia.

Its business operations comprise used car dealerships, sales and aftersales and other automotive related services.

This is GVE Asia’s first entry to the Volkswagen network.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter expressed Volkswagen’s appreciation to Wearnes Automotive for its 11 years of support.

“We thank Wearnes for being part of the Volkswagen family. We’ve seen many years of growth, and their service to the brand has been invaluable.