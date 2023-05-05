GWM Hosts 2023 Global Conference With Over 260 Distributor Representatives

ON 19 April, GWM held their 2023 Global Conference in Shanghai themed “NEW GWM NEW ENERGY,” which was attended by more than 260 distributor representatives from over 60 countries and regions. President of GWM, Mu Feng provided a detailed presentation on the company’s global expansion and new energy strategic plan based on the Forest Ecosystem.

During the conference, GWM announced their Intelligent NEV philosophy “Greener, Higher, and Safer” to the world. Moving forward, the company will implement the “ONE GWM” model and a global single-product strategy to conduct targeted differentiated planning in the global market and work with global partners to create more high-quality new energy products for customers.

The event also included a grand award ceremony to acknowledge distributor partners who helped to expand the GWM market. Vice President and Head of the international market at GWM, Parker Shi presented honorary awards to distributor partners who made significant achievements.

Additionally, GWM established partnerships with dozens of new distributors from global markets during the Global Business Partner Signing Ceremony. Before the ceremony, GWM invited hundreds of distributor representatives to visit their factory and R&D laboratory and attend the company’s press conference in Auto Shanghai, which gave them a more comprehensive understanding of the Forest Ecosystem.

Distributors expressed recognition of GWM’s great vehicle manufacturing strength and intelligent new energy products. One new distributor partner shared, “Visiting GWM, I was able to experience their excellent new energy solutions, and I hope to bring new energy vehicles to more local customers as soon as possible.” Distributors from Australia, South Africa, and Brazil are optimistic about GWM’s future market performance.

Distributor representatives believe that GWM’s excellent quality, luxury features, and new energy advantages are gaining recognition and a good reputation among consumers. Cooperation with GWM will be an important step towards a better future for the automotive industry and new energy consumers worldwide. Currently, GWM is expanding their global sales and market layout. In 2022, the company’s overseas sales volume exceeded 170,000 units, hitting a record high with a year-on-year increase of 21.28%.

Since their export in 1997, GWM has had more than 700 overseas sales channels covering more than 170 countries and regions worldwide, with total sales of more than one million vehicles. In the future, GWM aims to implement the whole industrial chain overseas, including products, technologies, and services. The company also expects to strengthen the Forest Ecosystem to achieve a win-win result for all and jointly promote the transformation of GWM’s global new energy strategy with global distributor partners.