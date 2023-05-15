$!GWM Malaysia Launches First 4S Centre in USJ Subang

STRENGTHENING and cementing its commitment to its Malaysian customers, GWM Malaysia has launched its first 4S centre in USJ Subang.

Operated by Superhub Auto, this new facility represents a significant advancement for Great Wall Motor in growing its dealer network in Malaysia. And it is the first of 15 dealerships to be launched this year together with facilities in Sabah and Sarawak as well.

The official opening of the new Superhub 4S flagship store, which includes sales, service, spare parts, and body & paint facilities, was officiated by Mike Cui, Managing Director of GWM Malaysia as well as Directors from Superhub Auto.

With this launch, Great Wall Motor hopes to give their devoted consumers a seamless and personalised experience. The brand’s dedication to providing excellence at every touchpoint is reflected in this all-inclusive sales and service hub.

Great Wall Motor is choosing top-tier dealers as part of its ongoing network growth plan to improve network coverage. This strategic move is motivated by the brand’s commitment to giving its consumers ownership and peace of mind. Great Wall Motor wants to give everyone access to a wide range of GWM’s goods and unmatched after-sales assistance, thus it is growing its dealer network.

Also at the launch were the GWM CANNON and China’s best-selling SUV, the HAVAL H6, which were available for test drive together with the Ora Good Cat. The launch of the first two cars is planned for Q4 of 2023.