$!GWM Unveils New Energy Vehicles As It Speeds Towards Full Electrification

WITH the emphasis on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) which became part of a national policy in China in 2009, the carmakers in the country quickly began work on making the transition to electrified vehicles. Great Wall Motors (GWM), with its leadership in SUVs in China, worked hard to develop NEVs within its brands.

At Auto Shanghai 2023 this week, the carmaker is displaying a range of NEVs from its five major brands -HAVAL, TANK, ORA, POER, and WEY. This is to demonstrate its aim of a major player in the race to be the next leader in the field.

Auto Shanghai 2023, with its display of the latest and greatest in intelligent NEVs and technologies, is an ideal place for the company to show what consumers can expect of the future of sustainable transportation. Hence, it is where GWM showed not just its achievements to date but also more than 15 NEV models.

“GWM has invited over 300 media and distributors from more than 60 countries across multiple regions to experience our intelligent NEVs and technologies during the exhibition,” said Parker Shi, Vice-President and Head of the International Market at GWM.