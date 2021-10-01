$!Hand-built DBX in Arden Green

ASTON Martin Kuala Lumpur introduces the customised hand-built unit – a DBX in Arden Green. This customised specification is inspired from the celebration of Aston Martin’s glorious racing heritage. The company says green has always been a signature and incredible colour for Aston Martin, most famously in 1959 with the DBR1 winning at Le Mans in green.

“Green is the British national racing colour and symbolises the classic, ‘Britishness’ and heritage of Aston Martin. Consequently, we chose Arden Green, a subtler hue with a grey-green hint that has strong associations to Aston Martin’s classic and racing history. “By combining the elegant shade of Arden Green with the traditional Tan interior, we would like to emphasise the element of craftsmanship and a celebration that Aston Martin has been in handcrafted cars for 108 years.”

The company added that other than the colour and craftsmanship, Aston Martin is world-renowned for sophisticated sound quality – the unique audio quality of its powertrains, to be precise, “a truly British sound”. Part of the brand DNA of Aston Martin, the DBX’s exhaust has been carefully tuned to deliver the unique Aston Martin sound. This removes unwanted volume and bark, but delivers a linearly building crescendo of a sound.

Even the body has been engineered with powertrain sound quality in mind to provide rigid yet acoustically channelled pathways for the most engaging drive. During steady driving, the powertrain is quiet and discrete to maintain comfort, but will easily show the Aston Martin “spirit” when the customer wishes to hear the exhaust note. The DBX’s powertrain sound has been developed to be refined in GT mode, providing long-distance comfort and a relaxed exhaust tone.

However, when drive modes are changed or if the driver prompts performance driving, the exhaust system will deliver a multi-dimensional character. To align with the racing heritage, Aston Martin has included a sport exhaust acoustic upgrade to provide acoustic exhaust note enhancement.