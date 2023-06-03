Hannah Yeoh Speaks To Fernando Alonso About Developing Racing Career of Malaysian Wonder Kid, Travis Teoh

IN a Facebook post today, Hannah Yeoh, Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister paid homage to Malaysian wonder kid Travis Teoh.

Travis, who started racing at six years old and is now 12, has had a spectacular run in the MAM Malaysia Karting Championship and the IAME Series Asia where he secured multiple wins.

During the meeting with Travis in Parliament recently, Hannah also got into a video call with F1 Double World Champion Fernando Alonso to speak about the development of Travis and paving his way into the world of motorsport, particularly Formula One.

Travis started his racing career with Double R Motorsport (DRM) where he received coaching from Mohd Rohairijaz Mohd Ropin, the owner of the DRM racing team.

During his stint at DRM, Travis won National and International titles including the DPK Racing series where he was the 2022 winner for the FIA-CIK World Championship in the OK Class. From there, Travis was handpicked by Fernando Alonso to join his young talent development program under Fernando’s very own A14 Management company.

In her Facebook post, Hannah Yeoh mentioned that she is always looking for ways to enhance and promote Malaysian talent at the world stage through partnerships, and wished the best to Travis, Fernando Alonso and A14.

She ended her post by mentioning that Travis left a lasting impression when he said he works very very hard. She noted that is not a typical reply from a 12 year old boy.

All images from Hannah Yeoh’s Facebook Page.