$!HARMAN Ready Vision Advances Head-Up Display With Augmented Reality

WHILE carmakers make a large part of a car, many of the systems and features usually come from companies that are specialists the area. These are areas such as instrument display panels, transmissions, audio equipment and of course, wheels and tyres. Their specialisation allows them to be more focussed on making advances that meet changing demands of the carmakers as well as customers. HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is one such supplier to the auto industry. Although well known for audio electronics in its history of over 40 years, HARMAN now also offers its expertise to the automotive industry. More than 50 million vehicle on the road today are equipped with the company’s different brands of audio and connected car systems (Infinity, Mark Levinson, JBL, Bang & Olufsen being among them).

At CES 2023, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas which is on this weekend, HARMAN is displaying Ready Vision, a set of Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display (HUD) hardware and AR software products to enhance driver safety and awareness. Ready Vision’s AR software integrates with vehicle sensors to deliver immersive audio and visual alerts that empower the driver with critical knowledge and information, in a timely, accurate and non-intrusive manner. Going beyond conventional HUD Ready Vision goes beyond the Head-Up Display (HUD) which is already available in a number of models. It bridges the physical and digital worlds by displaying intuitive turn-by-turn directions on the windscreen to help enhance driver cognition. The system also uses computer vision and machine learning for 3D object detection to deliver non-intrusive collision warnings, blindspot warnings, lane departure, lane change assist and low speed zone notifications to the driver, with high precision. Two display sizes The AR HUD hardware, which can be configured to suit the vehicle’s design, offers a large field of view, long virtual depth, optimal eye box and high brightness with a compact package volume and wedgeless windscreen design. Initially, HARMAN offers Ready Vision in two versions – Large with a 12-inch x 4-inch Field of View and Extra-large with a 15-inch x 5-inch Field of View – to suit different vehicle sizes.