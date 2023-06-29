$!Hattrick for Vincent Tan

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London named best showroom in the world

ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS LONDON, part of Vincent Tan’s H.R. Owen Group, has been named Rolls-Royce Global Dealer of the Year for the second time in five years. The London showroom also became the first to win three awards in total during a single year, winning Regional Sales Dealer of the Year and Regional Whispers Dealer of the Year Announced in a series of in-person and virtual events. The annual awards celebrate the achievements of the network of worldwide Rolls-Royce showrooms in bringing extraordinary service and experiences to their customers.

This accolade comes following the first full year of residence in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London’s new home in Mayfair, which became the first retailer in the world to adopt a new more immersive client experience, reflecting the evolution of Rolls-Royce as a global luxury goods brand. Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: “In line with the vision of Berjaya Group Founder, Vincent Tan, the H.R. Owen Group continues to deliver world-leading service and experiences for its customers.

“To win an unprecedented three awards within the Rolls-Royce dealership network – one of the best in the world – is a clear sign of our innovative approach to delivering for our customers. Congratulations to our Rolls-Royce Brand Director, Claus Andersen, and his team for this extraordinary achievement.” The interior concept of the new showroom is based on a luxury Galleria shopping experience. Each Rolls-Royce model enjoys its own dedicated space, framed and presented according to its distinctive personality and identity. A kinetic lighting arrangement illuminates the area in which clients take delivery of their commission, using different sequences and orientations to create an engaging atmosphere, dependent on the product. The Global Dealer of the Year Award, which was this year jointly won with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Philadelphia, recognises consistent excellence across all areas of the business, not just in sales. Dealers are graded on their performance in ownership services, marketing efforts and customer engagement, and so excellent was Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London’s performance that it achieved well over 100% in all areas. The showroom also won two further awards: Regional Whispers Dealer of the Year and Regional Sales Dealer of the Year.

The Whispers Dealer award recognises Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London's outstanding integration of the Rolls-Royce Whispers ‘members club’ app, an innovative digital ecosystem designed to enhance the Rolls-Royce ownership experience. The dealership's dedication to personalized services and innovative technologies has set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction and engagement. The Regional Sales Dealer of the Year Award celebrates the team’s expert sales approach team and customer-centric vision, helping to drive sales growth and exceed customer expectations in every interaction. “The entire team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London works incredibly hard to deliver an experience that matches the pure luxury of driving a Rolls-Royce. Every interaction, every communication and every detail in a customer’s journey with us is carefully curated to ensure we always exceed their expectations. “These awards are thanks to the extraordinary dedication and passion from every individual within our team; ultimately, it’s what allows us to consistently perform at such a high standard,” says Claus Andersen, H.R. Owen Rolls-Royce Brand Director. H.R. Owen, which is owned by the Berjaya Group, is Britain’s leading luxury motor dealer group, representing some of the world’s most sought-after premium car brands – Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, BAC, Rimac, Czinger, Hennessey and Radford.