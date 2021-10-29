Hayabusa, V-Strom 1050XT unleashed

JUST two months after reintroducing itself in the Malaysian market and surprising enthusiasts as well as its competitors with the launch of five new middleweight and high-performance motorcycles, Suzuki Malaysia Sdn Bhd on Tuesday unleashed two heavyweights in the form of the legendary Hayabusa sports bike and the V-Strom 1050XT sports adventure tourer series.

Hayabusa Its suggested retail price is RM111,200 (without insurance and registration) and it is available in Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Matte Stellar Blue. Powered by a four-stroke, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1,340cc engine, the Hayabusa produces a maximum power of 187hp at 9,700rpm, with a maximum torque of 150Nm at 7,000rpm.

Its other standard features are 50:50 front-rear weight distribution, fully-adjustable 43mm outer diameter KYB inverted front forks and KYB rear suspension and four-piston Brembo style front brake callipers paired with 320mm outer diameter discs. One of the best features on this latest generation Hayabusa is the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), which combines a set of five electronic features that helps the rider to enjoy the bike’s maximum performance from the modern engine and the rigidity of its new chassis and suspension set-up.

The five are power mode selector, anti-lift control system, bi-directional quick shift system, engine brake control system and motion track traction control system. Using the input from its Inertial Measurement Unit, the system constantly monitors the bike’s lean angle to limit tyre slips in corners or even on the straights. Working together in tandem, these five features are quietly working in the background to ensure the rider can enjoy all of the power squeezed out from the Hayabusa. V-Strom 1050XT This one has a RM81,900 suggested retail price (without insurance and registration). Its colours are Metallic Oort Gray No.3/Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange. The 2021 V-Strom 1050XT sports sharper styling, with a more pronounced “beak” design that pays tribute to Suzuki’s legendary DR-Z desert racer and the large commercial off-road model affectionately referred to as “DR Big”.

Its new and improved liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1,037cc 90-degree V-twin engine has also evolved to meet new Euro 5 emissions control standards, while achieving high power and maintaining low fuel consumption. The engine delivers a deep rumble in the low rpm range, strong and linear torque in the mid-range (101Nm at 4,000 rpm) and a maximum power of 106hp at 8,500 rpm. For the Malaysian market, the V-Strom 1050XT comes standard with a set of Suzuki genuine aluminium side case set (silver) that will add more to the bike’s practicality, allowing you to ride even farther.

Apart from being practical, it also comes with an array of exclusive equipment such as an aluminium under cowling, accessory bar, LED turn lights, knuckle guards, an adjustable seat and windscreen and a 12V DC socket. Also standard would be the centre stand, which is what any adventure motorcycle must have.