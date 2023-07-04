$!Head For the Mountains On Next Ford Ranger Getaways Event

Spend weekends in the cool mountains this May

THE Ford Ranger has a go-anywhere capability while also being just as practical for daily transport around the city. Owners of the popular ‘Built Ford Tough’ pick-up truck have been able to create their own adventures and explore many areas of our country with their friends and family. This May, the Ford Ranger Getaways organised by SDAC-Ford have the mountains as destinations for weekend adventures. There are two events to choose from – A Trip Through Nature at Gunung Jerai on May 6, and Chase the Sunrise in Cameron Highlands on May 27/28. The latter event will be the first overnight trip in this year’s Ford Ranger Getaways series.

Both getaways are customised group trips to offer a fresh and engaging way of exploring the natural beauty of Malaysia’s Banjaran Titiwangsa (Titiwangsa Mountain Range). Besides enjoying a pleasant retreat and discovering the beauty of natural landscapes, the excursions are also great opportunities to meet and build bonds with fellow Ranger owners and their families. “Over the years, the Ranger has evolved into a modern lifestyle vehicle that customers are choosing not just for work, but also family and play. As the first and only in-segment adventure-based platform of its kind on e-commerce, created exclusively for the Malaysian market, Ford Ranger Getaways aims to offer immersive experiences through which customers can discover the versatility of the Ranger Life with like-minded individuals or unlock the potential of their Rangers,” said Turse Zuhair, Managing Director, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford.





During the journeys, the vehicle owners will have an opportunity to use features like Hill Descent Control as they drive through 4×4 challenges at Bukit Kuang. A professional driving instructor will be present to offer guidance and tips on off-road driving. Both getaways allow for up to 4 persons per vehicle with package prices starting from RM456.02 per person and there’s also a Family Package for RM1,716.49 (4 adults) for the Gunung Jerai trip. The Cameron Highlands event starts from RM1,047.77 per person. All prices are inclusive of insurance for travellers up to 80 years old, so you can bring along your grandparents) and children aged 16 and below can travel for free.