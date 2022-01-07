Heading towards a greener car

UNFORTUNATELY, it is a standard day for the Seaqual Initiative* volunteers – once again they have collected dozens of sacks of plastic waste from the Mediterranean coastline. A fantastic campaign organised by the men and women in white t-shirts emblazoned with the logo “Together for a clean ocean”. The initiative doesn’t stop at simply collecting rubbish; the recycled plastic is the basis for the production of Seaqual Yarn, a material that is used to make the sports seats for the new SEAT** Cupra Born, for example.

Recycling, upcycling increasingly important This is just one of many examples from the Volkswagen Group of how cars are becoming more and more sustainable – not only when it comes to the motor. Recycling (processing and reusing raw materials) and upcycling (transforming seemingly useless waste products into materials that are as good as new) are becoming increasingly important for all of the group’s brands.

Antonino Labate is proud of the collaboration with the Seaqual Initiative: “The partnership in designing the seats for the Cupra Born shows that sustainability, innovation and modern design are a perfect fit,” said the director of strategy, business development and operations at Cupra, the challenger brand of SEAT SA. Seaqual Yarn is a material made from recycled polymer fibres, which are obtained from the plastic waste collected. This benefits the environment – the materials for the sports seats are recycled and Cupra is doing its bit to make beaches and water cleaner at the same time. Parts from rice husks SEAT has always been very creative when it comes to using sustainable materials. For example, the group brand has been working on using rice husks for some time now, which are actually a by-product that is burned. “We thought about how we could recycle this 100% plant-based raw material and developed Oryzite, a material that can be mixed and formed with other thermostable thermoplastic composites,” said Iban Ganduxe, CEO of Oryzite.

SEAT is initially trialling this compound in the production of car parts previously made from plastic, such as parts of the tailgate, the double loading floor and the roof liner. Using rice husks will significantly reduce the percentage of plastics and crude-oil-based raw materials in the vehicles. The components are also lighter, thus reducing weight, which in turn decreases CO2 emissions. This makes the vehicles more environmentally friendly in a number of ways. Seat covers from plastic bottles Using sustainable materials and handling resources responsibly also play an important role at other group brands. For example, the seat covers in the Audi A3 are mostly made from recycled plastic bottles. Broadly speaking, the process is as follows: The transparent bottles, which are easier to dye, are cleaned by a plastic recycling company and, without the screw caps, are cut up into tiny flakes in a shredder. This produces the granulate, which a yarn producer uses to spin the polyester fibres, which will become the yarn. Up to 89% of the various textile designs for the A3 come from recycled materials – the textile “Torsion” in the Design Selection and the textile “Puls” in the S line. For a seat trim, 45 plastic bottles with a capacity of 1.5 litres are used for the textile “Torsion”. A further 62 plastic bottles are recycled to make the carpet in the A3.