$!Hennessey Performance Adds Third Member To Venom F5 Hypercar Family

UNLESS governments ban cars with combustion engines altogether, we’re going to have them around for some time to come. While the mainstream carmakers are rushing towards electrification, even for high-performance models, specialists like Hennessey Performance are still continuing to develop hypercars with the good old internal combustion engine.

The Texas-based company is well known for high-performance cars and has been making hypercars for a few years now. Its latest creation is a new, lighter, track-focused version of the Venom F5 called the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe. This is an apex predator on a racing circuit, with the claim of being the most powerful pure-combustion hypercar in the world.

Mirroring all other Venom F5 models, mid-mounted in the carbonfibre monocoque chassis is Hennessey’s proven twin-turbocharged, 6.6-litre, ‘Fury’ V8 engine tuned to produce 1,817 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a robust automated single-clutch gearbox calibrated for competitive use.

Over 630 kgs of downforce at 400 km/h

With such low weight of less than 1,360 kgs – the lowest of all Venom F5 models – the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe can have phenomenal acceleration. The high speeds that the hypercar can travel at mean aerodynamics are crucial and the rear wing can generate more than 360 kgs of downforce at 300 km/h, and over 630 kgs of downforce at 400 km/h.