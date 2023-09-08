$!Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Gets A 1,817hp Roadster With 482km/h Top Speed

Michael Jordan might have the first one...

IF you don’t know, Hennessey Venom F5 welcomed a third into their lineup in January of this year which was the Venom F5 Revolution, a track-focused redesign with increased downforce and better handling.

The Venom F5 Revolution now gets an open-roof variant, adding a fourth to the lineup. New fascias with larger splitters and diffusers, a large wing at the back, and dive planes on the corners of the front clip are added. Despite the fact that this car’s top may be removed, there is a roof scoop for the engine. When the single-piece roof is out, it overhangs the cockpit just a little bit and is attached to the engine cover.

The strong carbon fibre composite roof of the F5 Revolution Roadster has an Alcantara inside lining. Hennessey claims that it weighs only 8kg for simple removal and is fastened in the permanent position using high-strength latches. In addition, the Texas-based business claims that the Roadster is “comprehensively re-engineered from its coupe sibling,” though specific modifications aren’t specified. The 6.6-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine remains the same as it did before, with 1,817hp and a top speed that may exceed 482km/h.