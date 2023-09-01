$!High-Performance Toyota Hilux GR Sport For Australia

WITH the popularity of the Ford Ranger Raptor showing that there are people who want a truck that’s not only built tough but also includes high performance in its list of capabilities, the folks at Toyota Australia decided they too would also come out with a high-performance version of the Hilux. Although Toyota doesn’t make vehicles in Australia any longer, it has an engineering facility which does a lot of development work on Toyota’s 4×4 models so it was the best place for such a project. The high-performance Hilux is designated the GR Sport, associating it with Toyota’s GR range of performance models. The hardcore off-roader is the most powerful diesel Hilux ever offered by Toyota with power and torque from the 2.8-litre engine boosted by 10% to 165 kW/224 ps and 550 Nm. The boost in output has been achieved through revised turbo-supercharging and fuel-injection control.

Dakar Rally-inspired The styling has been inspired by the Dakar Rally (which the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Team is taking part in this week) and have significant increases in approach angle and ground clearance. A strong upright grille, designed to allow maximum intake of air for cooling, adopts the signature GR grille mesh and TOYOTA lettering. Prominent satin-black over-fenders that seamlessly integrate into the bumper. Though the shape of a truck does not lend itself well to aerodynamic efficiency, the exterior body parts of the Hilux GR Sport were shaped in the wind tunnel to try to reduce wind resistance. After all, the truck will be able to travel at very high speeds on or off the road and better aerodynamics will help in stability.