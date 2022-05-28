Hino bus maintenance outlet opens in Kajang

HINO Motors Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Hino Malaysia) has officially launched its new Hino Approved Service Outlet (Haso) in Bandar Teknologi Kajang, Selangor – a bus service centre in collaboration with Terus Maju Services Sdn Bhd (TMS).

TMS is a one-stop bus manufacturer, coachbuilder and maintenance provider that has been operating since 1990.

Early last year, Hino Malaysia developed the Haso with an aim to provide 100% aftersales support for its customers and cover all Hino Malaysia operation areas, especially in servicing and repairs.

The partnership agreement between Hino Malaysia and TMS was made possible when the two parties recently agreed to take leverage of existing commercial vehicle business.

The collaboration will also further expand both parties’ business capabilities where Hino Malaysia can expand its dealer service network and TMS will be able to equip their technician with professional skills on Hino standards and gain customer confidence with the Haso it is now operating.

Hino Malaysia managing director Atsushi Uchiyama stated that the company is confident with TMS’s expertise in bus repair and maintenance services, which will effectively expand Hino Malaysia’s reach of its objectives to benefit existing and potential customers.

Commenting on the newly-launched Haso, Hino Malaysia managing director Atsushi Uchiyama said: “In the commercial vehicle industry, we are not solely focused on product sales. Aftersales service is also our main focus where we strive to serve our best services and ensure customer’s vehicles perform at its best and contribute to smooth logistics and business operation.

“We aim to be Malaysia’s most customer-centric and reliable commercial vehicle company and make our country a better place to live in by providing best-fit products and total support and with this mission; we came with the idea to develop Haso.

“Besides this new Haso under TMS operation, we currently have two other operating Hasos, one in Pulau Indah, nearby to Port Klang, where it is convenient for our haulier customers to do service maintenance or vehicle inspection and another one in Bandar Muadzam Shah, as we aim to support customers in sub-urban areas. We are now in the development to open more Hasos in other states as well.”

With the new Haso, Uchiyama believes Hino service network in Malaysia will be further strengthened and enhanced across the current network. “At Haso, customers can enjoy the same service programmes that are offered in other Hino Service Centres.”

Located in Jalan P4/9, Bandar Teknologi Kajang, the service centre spans 13,200 square metres.

The vast space is ideal for customers as there is ample parking space for both vehicles that come in for servicing.

Equipped with seven service bays and two body paint areas; and an extensive list of the latest equipment and tools available including the latest Hino diagnostic system, the outlet is able to service up to 14 vehicles at one-time.

While waiting for their buses to be completed, drivers can relax at the customer lounge area within the facility, which offers complimentary refreshments and free Wi-Fi.

The service outlet also provide 24-hour breakdown support.