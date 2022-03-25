Hino, Mara ink strategic partnership MoU

HINO Motors Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Hino) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) on Monday, to jointly explore strategies to enhance the development of entrepreneurship, education and investment in automotive industry.

The MoU was signed by Hino managing director Atsushi Uchiyama and Mara director-general Datuk Azhar Abdul Manaf. The culmination of effort between Hino and Mara was made possible when the two parties agreed to take leverage of existing commercial vehicle amities.

“Hino is taking deliberate steps to build a resilient portfolio in supporting the development of local vendor network in automotive industry and implementing strategic investment activities among industry players,” the company stated.

“Hino is also steadfast in empowering community through initiatives that focus on education and community development. This strategic partnership between Hino and Mara aims to develop skilled workforce program, especially in the field of commercial vehicle MRO – maintenance, repair and operation.”

Under the development of educational properties, besides providing training and teaching factory for Mara graduates, Hino will also conduct research and development collaboration to enhance the growth in automotive industry and to encourage sharing of knowledge and technology between the parties.

Uchiyama said: “Mara has been our loyal customer since the establishment of Hino in Malaysia in 1977. This customer relationship has given multiple business adjacencies between Hino and Mara, particularly in the development of the automotive field and the improvement of bus network services.

“In Hino, good business is good customer relationships. We are delighted to collaborate in unlocking the opportunities and potential for the automotive industry in Malaysia, especially in rural areas.”

This collaboration also includes efforts to establish Hino Approved Service Centres (or HASOs) in several locations that have been identified.

The collaboration for a period of three years is also welcomed by two parties to support entrepreneurship and human capital development programs under the scope of the company’s expertise, especially in the field of commercial automotive.

Also present to witness the signing were Hino director Ahmad Yasmin Yahya and Mara chairman Datuk Seri Azizah Dun. The latter said: “This collaboration will not only benefit Mara and Hino, but it will help to enliven further the involvement of Bumiputra in the automotive industry, especially MRO and at the same time help create more skilled manpower in the near future.”