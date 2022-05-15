$!Hino membership programme, lorry handover

HINO Motors Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (HMSM) has launched a membership programme that offers extended warranty and other benefits for its light-duty commercial vehicle (LCV) and medium-duty commercial vehicle (MCV) models, with a minimum one-off subscription fee starting from only RM10 per vehicle.

Aimed to provide the best support, especially in aftersales services, the programme was introduced as part of Hino Total Support concept that brings its two values of “Maximise Vehicle Uptime 100% and Minimise Vehicle Lifetime Cost”.

HMSM says that to be Malaysia’s most customer-centric and reliable commercial vehicle company, Hino always aims to be customer’s best business partner and to understand their business field.

By offering this membership programme, HMSM believes it will benefit customers’ business operations, in terms of logistics operation and vehicle maintenance.

Without any limitation of travelled mileage, selected models with registration date from 2017 onwards are eligible for the programme.

Offering four packages included exclusive promotions which are Standard, Standard Plus, Premium and Premium Plus, HMSM initiates the programme with the confidence of its “QDR” (quality, durability and reliability) products.

Promising seven years peace of mind, this programme offers extended warranty up to seven years with unlimited mileage.

The warranty terms cover engine, transmission and axle while under warranty; and towing service assistance up to RM500 per year, with terms and conditions apply.

HMSM is also offering exclusive promotion deals for customers when they subscribe any Hino Membership packages.

Under the Hino Membership Premium subscription, customers can also enjoy free brake lining or brake pad replacement at every 60,000km, for both LCV and MCV models, while saving up to RM2,800 for LCV models.

Apart from benefiting business owners, drivers are also entitled for Hino Membership benefits; Hino lorry drivers under this membership programme will be invited to Hino Smart Driving Contest and stand a chance to be the winner and be awarded with exclusive prizes by Hino.

In conjunction with this programme launch, Hino is offering special launch promotion up to 50% discount of subscription fee for Hino Membership Programme Standard Plus, Premium and Premium Plus, until Sept 30.

All vehicles registered under the programme must have a good service record with Hino authorised service centres and owners are required to send in their vehicles to Hino authorised service centre for a routine service according to recommended service interval.

This programme is now available at all Hino authorised 3S centres. “Contact your nearest centre for registration and subscription,” says HMSM.

HMSM recently handed over 10 units of Hino refrigerated lorries to Quanterm Logistics Sdn Bhd.

The 10 units include four 300 Series Pro XZC730 LCVs, four 500 Series GH8JR1A MCVs and two 500 Series SG2PE1B prime movers.

The handover was held at Quanterm Logistics’ head office in Shah Alam; the company was founded in 1992 as a freight forwarding company in domestic and international market, covering South East Asia and Oceania. This is the first-time it is partnering with Hino.

Excellent aftersales services

Continuing to expand authorised service centre network and being the first brand to comply with the new United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) safety compliance regulation before it is enforced, Hino has gained Quanterm Logistics’ confidence to add Hino lorries into its cold chain transportation.

Referring to Hino’s customer-centric passion as the company’s mission, HMSM managing director Atsushi Uchiyama said: “As a truck provider, we need to fully understand customer’s business and needs. Transporting of fresh and frozen goods requires expertise especially in temperature control and Quanterm Logistics has set a high standard of traceability and requirements.

“With our tagline ‘Transporting Every Happiness’, we are particular on our truck to meet those needs and standard where we believe, it will contribute to our customers’ smooth operation and on-time delivery will contribute to their customers’ satisfaction.

“Business-to-business is a chain of business where customers’ customers are ours too and we always aim to give satisfaction and happiness to the end-users, and that is the idea of our tagline.

“Also, in terms of after-sales services, our teams are always ready to support and advise our customers, so they can optimise profit and control costs.”

Professional driver training

HMSM also takes an initiative to improve driving skills among commercial vehicle drivers via its training centre, the Hino Total Support Customer Center (HTSCC), in Sendayan, Negri Sembilan.

Quanterm Logistics has registered its fleet supervisors to undergo the training and agreed higher fuel efficiency can be achieved with enhanced driving skills.

In the training, drivers go through intensive courses that focus on driver safety, “eco-cien” (Hino-speak for fuel-economy and efficiency) driving and driver familiarisation.