HLYM Celebrates 5 Millionth Bikes Milestone With Special Edition Yamaha 135LC Fi 5MRO Malaysia Edition – RM9,198

THE limited run motorcycle features the Malaysian flag colourway while also fitted with special components including Yamaha Premium Basket similar to the one found on the 135LC Fi SE.

According to HLYM, only 5,000 units of the limited edition motorcycle will be on sale beginning mid-October 2022.

All units will come with a unique serial number from 5,000,001 to 5,005,000 and is priced at RM9,198 (excluding registration and insurance).

Meanwhile, Group Managing Director of Hong Leong Industries Berhad and Managing Director of HLYM, Dato Dr Jim Khor Mun Wei pointed out that this was HLYM’s fastest million-milestone ever achieved.

That said, it is a strong indicator that the Yamaha is still the most preferred brand in the country.

Meanwhile, every purchase of the new Yamaha 135LC Fi 5MRO Malaysia Edition is entitled to received Yamaha disc lock and a special commemorative 5MRO Bomber Jacket.