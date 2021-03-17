Honda 1 Million Dreams Campaign merchandise

HONDA Malaysia today announced the Honda Official Merchandise Special Edition – the “One Million Dreams Collection” in conjunction with the company’s journey to achieve the one-millionth sales unit milestone.

The One Million Dreams Collection will be officially available on April 1 at Honda Malaysia Official Store, exclusively on Shopee.

Prior to the official launch of the collection, Honda Malaysia is offering a special reward to customers with limited early bird pre-launch vouchers worth RM20, which is equal to 2,000 Shopee Coins.

Customers can register for the pre-launch vouchers via Honda Malaysia’s official Facebook page from today until March 28.

A unique voucher code* will be sent to customers on March 31. The use of the voucher codes is based on first-come-first-served basis, whereby the first 100* customers will be able to use it to shop for the Honda Official Merchandise Special Edition on Shopee.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “The ‘1 Million Dreams Campaign’ was launched not only to commemorate the achievement of reaching one million sales units, but to also thank Malaysians for their unwavering support and trust in our brand.

“In conjunction with this campaign, we are collaborating with a local streetwear brand, Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC) for the first time to launch the One Million Dreams Collection. The brand’s stylish and appealing design will make the collection stand out more. The collection is to further show our appreciation to Malaysians who have come together for Honda Malaysia’s success to reach the one million sales units.

“Honda Malaysia is very encouraged by the trust given to us and promises to continue to be an integral, reliable support in our customers’ everyday life.

“The collection draws inspiration from the journey of Honda Malaysia as a company that has touched more than a million Malaysian lives and also from the proposition that one million people have experienced and driven a Honda at some point in their life. It emphasises the idea of 1 Million Dreams driven by one million people.”

The specially-designed One Million Dreams Collection is available in limited quantities only. It comprises six unisex items in stylish and trendy designs – Reversible Bucket Hat, Neck Pouch, Polo Shirt, Short and Long Sleeve Shirts as well as a Racing Jacket.

Adding to the excitement, Honda Malaysia is introducing a bundle package at a special price for customers who purchase the Honda Official Merchandise Special Edition and selected “TEI” series merchandise from Honda Malaysia Official Store on Shopee.

So, go get the pre-launch vouchers by clicking into Honda Malaysia Official Store on Shopee at https://shopee.com.my/hondamalaysia.os or Honda Malaysia official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hondamalaysia, to check out the items.

*The voucher code is valid from April 1 until April 7. Terms and conditions apply.