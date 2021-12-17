$!Honda bikes: New colours, latest Goldie

The new variant for the best-in-class 250cc twin-cylinder supersport motorcycle (pix) is called the “Trico Edition”.

BOON Siew Honda recently introduced a new variant for the 2022 Honda CBR250RR, a new colour for the Rebel 250 and releasing the all-new GL1800 Gold Wing.

Honda says the legendary “Trico” (short for “Tricolour”) combination has become an icon for decades as a representation of the power of Honda’s racing technology. “Inspired by the racing spirit, the Tricolour is applied to a variety of high-performance Honda motorcycles, including now the Honda CBR250RR.”

The Trico Edition is available together with Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic option exclusively at Honda BigWing and Impian X dealerships. Its price is RM25,999*.

Rebel

For 2022, the 471cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled parallel twin cylinder Rebel cruiser (bottom), which made its Malaysian debut in 2017, will be available in a new colour – Pearl Organic Green, while retaining Graphite Black and Matte Jeans Blue Metallic.

The Rebel’s price (for all colours) is RM32,899*.

Gold Wing

The new, 2021 GL1800 Gold Wing (pix, top) offers improvements on usability and comfort with increased carrying capacity, improved pillion comfort and an audio upgrade.

Some of the highlights are:

- Ample luggage capacity for weekend touring; the volume of top box increases by 11 litres to become 61 litres, improving usability.

- New suede/synthetic leather seats, more relaxed pillion back rest angle, improving the comfort of passenger. The angle of the pillion back rest angle has been changed from 17 degrees to 24.5 degrees, for more relaxed seating.

- Superior audio with newly upgraded, lightweight speakers achieving superb sound quality with vivid presence.

- Added Android Auto compatibility along with already-in-use Apple CarPlay improving convenience and connectivity.

The 2021 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing is exclusively available in Pearl Glare White, for RM210,888*.

*Recommended showroom price excluding of road tax, insurance and registration. Boon Siew Honda offers two years or 20,000km manufacturing warranty (whichever comes first).