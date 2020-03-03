Honda BR-V is refreshed and ready for you!

THE Honda BR-V, now with a “fresher” appearance and upgrades, is now open for booking at all 100 Honda dealerships nationwide.

The much-anticipated, full seven-seater crossover is set to be launched in Malaysia within this month.

The “Bold Runabout Vehicle”, which is what “BR-V” stands for, was first introduced to Malaysia in 2017. Combined with SUV style design and impressive versatility, it is an all-rounder crossover, which quickly became one of the most sought-after cars in the market; particularly popular among customers with family.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “The BR-V was developed exclusively by Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co Ltd (HRAP) for the Asean market. It is also the first HRAP model in Malaysia.

“The BR-V is set to cater to the increasing market demand for a seven-seater car that is spacious and versatile at the same time. Since its launch in 2017, over 36,000 units of BR-V were sold in the country as at January 2020.

“This encouraging result was translated into 45%* market share in 2019, which helped the BR-V maintain its position as the segment leader*.

“To continue offering high-quality products and meeting customer expectation, Honda Malaysia conducted market study and collected customer feedback that can help us understand our customers better.

“Armed with significant insight of the market, the new BR-V received exciting enhancements that are able to further captivate the hearts of Malaysians.”The exterior of the new BR-V is upgraded with a fresher and stylish appearance while maintaining its bold and attractive traits. The front design has an improved front bumper coupled with a new front grille, new lower bumper garnish and new front fog light garnish.

The seven-seater also comes with a new rear lower bumper garnish, new shark fin antenna and a new 16-inch alloy wheel design. Adding to the new features, the customers can enjoy ultimate convenience and ease when entering and exiting as well as starting the car with the keyless entry and push start button which are now the standard features for all variants.

Performance-wise, the upgraded new BR-V is powered by a 1.5L SOHC i-VTEC engine, generating maximum power output 118.4hp and maximum torque of 145Nm, which is the highest in its segment. This makes the BR-V deliver an impressive drivability for a seven-seater crossover body type.

Honda Malaysia believes the New BR-V is the ideal option for customers with families as it is designed to give more space that can fit the passengers as well as various sizes of goods.

The third row seats are adjustable with 50:50 tilt & full tumble that can lie flat and fully tumbled to maximise the boot space. It is the perfect companion for family trips; be it a leisurely family or adventurous drive.

The new BR-V will also have a new leather seat with added red accent which are set to provide a sporty and comfortable experience for both driver and passengers.

*Non-National segment.