With adjustments made, the prices of Honda’s CKD models, namely the Jazz, New BR-V, City, HR-V, Civic, CR-V and Accord are reduced by between RM2,788.46* and RM8,545.63* (refer to the table of prices for Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia) .

HONDA Malaysia today announced the reduction in prices for Honda cars following the government’s announcement of 100% sales tax exemption on completely knocked down (CKD) models and 50% sales tax exemption on completely built unit (CBU) models in the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Meanwhile, Honda Malaysia’s CBU model, the Odyssey, will be lower by RM9,502.47*.

The new pricing takes effect from June 15 to Dec 31.

In addition to the new pricing, customers can also enjoy the on-going special treats with their new Honda cars under the “Kita Bersama Deals”*** campaign.

*Reduction amounts in Peninsular Malaysia effective from June 15 to Dec 31.

**On-the-road price without insurance. Prices subject to change without prior notice.

***Terms and conditions apply. Only applicable for vehicles registered from June 1 to June 30.