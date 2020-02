PRICES of selected Honda cars sold in Malaysia have increased by about 5%* to 9%, depending on model and variant, effective Feb 21.

The higher prices of selected Honda cars follows the review to the Completely Knock-Down (CKD) customised incentive.

The company stated that the customised incentive is different from the earlier-announced excise valuation regulation which was expected to not affect vehicle prices. Honda Malaysia is fully adhering to the latest requirement.

By now, the price adjustment (pix) have been synchronised across all 100 Honda dealers nationwide.

*Only for Peninsular Malaysia, East Malaysia (Sabah & Sarawak).

*Prices are subject to change without prior notice.