Honda City ‘12.12. Special Sale’

HONDA Malaysia has started a “12.12 Special Sale” with rebate worth RM2,000* for the fifth-generation all-new City S and E variants in celebration of the year-end festive season and the double-12 sales nationwide.

Aimed at delivering the “Joy of Buying” for Honda customers in Malaysia, the “All-New City 12.12 Special Sale” started yesterday and will last till Dec 12*, receiving bookings from customers.

Registration of the cars started yesterday until Dec 31*.

Customers will be entitled for the Special Rebate* once they fulfil the booking and registration requirements at any Honda authorised dealerships nationwide.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “On behalf of Honda Malaysia, I would like to convey my appreciation to all Malaysians for the unwavering support to the Honda brand.

“The all-new City have recorded significant sales performance since its launch with more than 9,000 bookings garnered. We are pleased to offer customers the opportunity of owning their dream car and experiencing the ‘Joy of Buying’ with the ‘All-New City 12.12 Special Sale’ in conjunction with the year-end festive season by giving special rebate.

“In addition to the 12.12 Special Sales, customers can also benefit from the extra savings with the sales tax exemption which is ongoing until December 31. The all-new City S and E variants offer great value in terms of advanced features, overall design and a new powertrain, allowing Malaysians to choose the variant that suits their individual needs and lifestyle.”

The all-new City S and E variants are powered by the new 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine. It is also coupled with continuous variable transmission (CVT), which provides an ideal balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

This new powertrain is able to produce up to 119.4hp, which is the highest in its class and a maximum torque of 145Nm.

The all-new City E variant is also equipped with paddle shifts for a fun and thrilling driving experience as well as first in segment advanced remote engine start feature.

Within its interior cabin, the all-new City’s rear passenger legroom has been expanded while rear air conditioning ventilation now comes standard across both variants for added comfort.

The interior styling of the all-new City focuses on high-quality textures and functional approach. Besides, the E variant also comes with an eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto** connectivity.

Both the S and E variants are fitted with standard safety features which include vehicle stability assist (VSA), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA), emergency stop signal (ESS), hill start assist (HSA), rear seat Isofix I-size type and new rear seatbelt reminder.

Additionally, the E variant also comes with reverse sensors with multi-angle reverse camera.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Android Auto will be available upon its official launch of the service in Malaysia.