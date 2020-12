HONDA Malaysia today announced that the “All-New City 12.12 Special Sales” with rebate worth RM2,000* has been extended up to Dec 31*.

The extension is to allow more time for customers to visit their nearest Honda authorised dealerships.

Customers can now book and register their cars by Dec 31* and will be entitled for the Special Rebate*, once they fulfil the booking and registration requirements at any Honda authorised dealerships nationwide.

Commenting on the extension of the “All-New City 12.12 Special Sales”, Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said the company has received over 11,100 bookings for the all-new City and the ‘All-New City 12.12 Special Sales’ have received positive response from the market since the company announced it.

“With the travel ban on inter-district and inter-state lifted beginning December 7, we acknowledge the feedback from our customers and understand that most customers would like to visit Honda dealers to test drive the cars.

“Therefore, we have decided to extend the Special Sales until December 31* to enable more customers to enjoy the rebate, make inquiries, test drive and place a booking for the all-new City. At the same time, we endeavour to continue to work hard to meet customer demand and deliver the cars to all customers in a timely manner.”

Honda Malaysia wishes for everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy the Special Rebate* on the All-New City S and E variants.

With the sales tax exemption in place until Dec 31, customers who are interested to purchase the all-new City can enjoy the extra benefits.

*Terms and conditions apply.