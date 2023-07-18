$!Honda City Facelift Now Open For Bookings

It is anticipated to make its debut in Malaysia in Q3 2023

The City, which is Honda Malaysia’s best-selling model, will be introduced with a facelifted version that is now available for reservations at all Honda dealerships in Malaysia. The new City is anticipated to make its debut in Malaysia in Q3 2023. Since its release, the 5th generation City has sold more than 68,600 copies, and in the first half of 2023, Honda has sold more than 10,000 units. This iconic Honda model has undoubtedly established itself as Malaysians’ pick in its market class.

The new City e:HEV RS is longer and has updated bumpers; it is 4,589mm long, 1,748mm wide, and 1,467mm tall. It features a number of exterior improvements, including a new “RS” logo, honeycomb front grille, front lower grille, rear diffuser, and side skirts. With a redesigned front bumper, new rear bumper, and freshly created 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the sporty appeal is further enhanced.