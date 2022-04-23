$!Honda City Hatchback: Sporty, stylish, practical

Not quite ‘hot hatch’ but its wins in many areas ...

By AZLAN RAMLI THE new Honda City Hatchback was put through its paces recently around Pulau Langkawi, during a media outing. Two variants were provided for our two-day, one-night stay on the island – the top-of-the-range, hybrid RS e:HEV and the non-hybrid V. While the drive around the island did not really mirror the typical usage of such a car, it was sufficient to learn of its mild mix of sportiness, practicality and stylishness, further confirming Honda’s target audience for this car – younger audience with an active lifestyle, who prefer a sporty-yet-premium hatchback and will also appreciate the e:HEV (i.e. a type of hybrid) technology and first-in-segment advanced features.

Eh, what is e:HEV again? Honda Malaysia’s explanation is this: It is a two-motor hybrid system. Unlike traditional hybrids, where the electric motor assists the engine, in e:HEV the engine produces electricity which assists the motor. The result? An efficient and crisp acceleration that does not sacrifice the comfort and smoothness of the journey, all thanks to Honda’s unique control technology. Each driving mode is shifted seamlessly and autonomously, so the driver is able to experience his/her joy of driving with no awkward transitions. “This is a mark of Honda’s initiative to minimise energy consumption, in line with Honda’s brand vision, which is to electrify two-thirds of its global automobile unit sales by the year 2030.

“As we head into the future, sustainability will continue to be at the forefront of Honda’s technologies. The ‘e’ in e:Technology is a symbol of Honda’s desire to energise its fans and consumers by using electricity as its source of energy.” (Ed: “HEV” stands for hybrid electric vehicle.) At the heart of this innovation is the i-MMD (intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) engine. It is a combination of high-efficiency systems that work to increase the driving distance by the motor alone. The motor gives immediate and smooth acceleration, featuring three modes of driving: EV drive mode, Hybrid drive mode and Engine drive mode. In EV drive mode, you can achieve cruising speed without using a single drop of petrol.

Meanwhile, the Engine drive mode is where the engine is running at optimum fuel efficiency to power the wheels while charging the battery at the same time. To achieve tip-top efficiency, Honda has combined these five world-leading systems: the generation and drive motors, the 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle dual overhead camshaft i-VTEC engine, the lithium-ion battery, the engine-linked clutch and the power control unit. “To say that this is a major upgrade for Honda cars is an understatement. This engine’s output is equal to a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine, minus the consumption and emission.”

Fun, energetic During its launch last December, Honda Malaysia’s then-managing director and chief executive officer Madoka Chujo promised that the new City hatchback “will be absolutely fun to drive”. She was right, as we had so much fun with the new hatchback – which was designed under the “Energetic Hatchback” concept, according to Honda – around the island, including during the rainy first day. The thrilling climb up and down Gunung Raya during the rain was the most memorable, for all of us! The RS e:HEV variant also boasts the sportiest exterior, with its gloss black front grille, solid wing and door mirrors, complemented by exclusive shapes in the areas of its lower grille, fog lamp garnish and rear bumper. The RS e:HEV, V-Sensing and V variants feature LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps, tailgate spoiler and LED rear combi lights.

Those three variants are also fitted with 16-inch alloy rims that complement the sleek appearance of the hatchback. Performance-wise, the RS e:HEV is powered by the 1.5-litre Sports intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain and coupled with electric continuous variable transmission (e-CVT), with the powertrain delivering 107.5hp and segment-leading 253Nm of torque equivalent to a D-segment, naturally-aspirated engine torque performance. The non-hybrid V-Sensing (introduced on April 13), V, E and S variants are equipped with 1.5-litre dual overhead camshaft i-VTEC powertrain producing 119hp (the highest in its segment) and a maximum torque of 145Nm.

This efficient engine offers an ideal balance of “fun to drive” performance and exceptional fuel efficiency for a hatchback body type. Furthermore, Honda’s research and development department has engineered an enhanced body rigidity for the new City Hatchback by 6%, compared to the old Jazz, to realise high-rigidity frame for collision safety. To further provide the driver and passengers an enhanced cabin quietness, the A and B pillars are filled with polyurethane spray foam in addition to the variable thickness sound absorber fitted under the engine compartment to reduce noise and vibration.

The interior styling is sophisticated with high quality textures yet functional and practical in its approach. The RS e:HEV variant’s interior is fitted with a sporty design of stylish red-stitched Ultrasuede Seats*. Meanwhile, the V-Sensing and V variants’ interior is trimmed with leather seats*. The RS e:HEV variant also features a seven-inch interactive thin film transistor meter that provides easy access to information according to the driver’s needs. Another first-in-segment feature for the RS e:HEV variant is rear air conditioning ventilation for the comfort of rear passengers.

The RS e:HEV, V-Sensing, V and E variants are furnished with an eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto** connectivity as well as auto air-conditioning panel and lower pocket two USB ports for extra convenience. Offering comfort and convenience, a much-coveted and popular interior feature synonymous with the Jazz is also available in the new City Hatchback – the four-mode versatile Ultra Seats that can be configured into Utility, Long, Tall or Refresh mode. The Ultra Seats allow owners the convenience of utilising different modes at different occasions, while enjoying a boot capacity of 289 litres.

Another advanced feature in this B-hatchback segment benchmark-setter is the electric parking brake, offered in the RS e:HEV variant. Owners of the RS e:HEV, V-Sensing, V and E variants can remotely turn on the engine and air-conditioning before entering the car, via the remote engine start feature. And safe too First in its segment for safety, the new City Hatchback features the Honda LaneWatch in the RS e:HEV, V-Sensing and V variants, a camera-based safety technology which monitors incoming cars from the left and reduce blind spots using live visual in the infotainment system.

The RS e:HEV and V-Sensing variants are also equipped with the most complete advanced safety features in its segment, the Honda Sensing. The Honda Sensing driver assistance safety systems in the RS e:HEV and V-Sensing variants (but not in the other variants) are: 1. Adaptive cruise control 2. Collision mitigation braking 3. Forward collision warning 4. Lane keep assist 5. Road departure mitigation 6. Lane departure warning 7. Auto high beam In addition to that, the new City Hatchback also comes with other standard safety features such as vehicle stability assist, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, brake assist, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, Isofix I size type rear seat and rear seatbelt reminder.

Meanwhile, the RS e:HEV, V-Sensing and V variants are equipped with six airbags. The RS e:HEV variant, in particular, has automatic brake hold feature that provides the driver with extra convenience during stop-and-go traffic situations. The new City Hatchback is the second model in Honda Malaysia’s line-up, after the City Sedan RS e:HEV, to feature the Honda Connect, an innovative advanced technology which ensures safety, security and convenience. In this model, the full range of telematics system is offered for the first time in the segment. Applying smart telematics technology, Honda Connect allows users to connect with their cars with a touch of their fingertips via a smartphone application.