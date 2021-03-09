$!‘Honda Connect‘ tech for safety, security and convenience for owners

HONDA Malaysia introduced its latest innovative and advanced technology, the “Honda Connect”, just now.

Applying smart telematics technology, it allows the users to connect with their cars with a touch of their fingertips via a smartphone application, bringing connectivity to a whole new level for Honda car owners and functions to ensure safety, security and convenience.

Key functions of the telematics technology in Honda Connect include vehicle diagnostics, remote applications, security applications, vehicle tracking and support services – all of which are aimed at easing owner’s accessibility to their vehicle and its information whenever and wherever.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said this innovative technology is set to redefine safety, security and convenience for Honda car owners, allowing them to fully experience and enjoy their Honda car while enabling the company to provide round-the-clock support to its valued customers.

The Honda Connect technology will be available in the all-new City RS e:HEV variant which will begin delivery to customers from this month onwards.

Within the function of safety and security, Honda Connect is equipped with automatic collision detection system, security alarm detection, speed alert, “Find My car” function, geo-fencing alert and emergency call.

The automatic collision detection system provides immediate support to the driver via Honda’s 24 Hours Roadside Assist Call Centre* in case of an accident or air bag deployment in the car, where a notification will be sent to the call centre and emergency support will be dispatched*.

Honda Connect users will also be notified via push notification on the application when collisions are detected and they can be rest assured that help is at hand in case of any emergency.

The security alarm detection feature remotely monitors the car situation from wherever the owner is and a push notification will be sent to the owner as well as Honda’s 24 Hours Roadside Assist Call Centre* when the car door, boot or bonnet is forcibly opened.

This meant a possibility of the risk of car theft and will trigger the security alarm accordingly. Ultimately, it offers the assurance of being able to park the car with peace of mind.

Taking connectivity to another level, owners are also able to conveniently and safely locate their vehicle with the “Find My Car” function which allows owners to park with ease anywhere knowing that they can now easily locate their car on a map that is linked to their smartphone.

The speed alert and geo-fencing alert functions are to alert and notify user when the vehicle is being driven out of the set conditional parameters of driving radius and speed limit.

This function work to ensure safety of vehicle and driver, while preventing possible accidents. The owner is also able to set the speed and location range in the system for monitoring purposes if the vehicle is being used by someone else.