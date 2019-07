HONDA Malaysia today officially launched the limited edition CR-V with Mugen body kit, since its first appearance at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show last year.

The CR-V Mugen Limited Edition will be available in the 1.5L Turbocharged 2WD variant, and only 300 units are available.

“Mugen, which means ‘Without Limits’, is well known by Honda enthusiasts in Malaysia as it embodies youthfulness with a sporty and bold exterior appearance in the Honda models,” says Honda Malaysia.

The CR-V now looks even more outstanding and striking on its exterior with Mugen features such as front under spoiler, front grille garnish, side garnish, rear under spoiler, rear upper wing and the Mugen emblem.

The limited edition model comes in two colour options – White Orchid Pearl and newly introduced for the CR-V, Passion Red Pearl.

“With the powerful turbocharged engine and extended dynamic design, the CR-V Mugen Limited Edition will provide a fresh option for drivers who seek a tough and bold looking SUV."

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Early this year, we introduced two special editions in our models which are the Jazz Mugen and BR-V Special Edition. Based on good market response and encouraging feedback from customers, we are introducing the limited edition for one of our best sellers, the CR-V.