Honda Dash 125 new colours and stripes for 2020

BOON Siew Honda Sdn Bhd has announced a new look for the Honda Dash 125, which features updated colours and stripes.

The two new colours are Clipper Yellow and Candy Scintillate Red. Pearl Nightfall Blue will continue to be offered with new stripes.

The current Repsol Edition variant which is only available in the double disc-brake configuration will be maintained.

“The new stripes bring a new direction, emphasising a more striking and exciting appearance. Each colour selection has been specifically chosen to provide the bike with high-contrast for a higher visual impact,” stated the company.

“The combination of metallic colours highlighted by the silver body panels makes it more expressive and perfect for the rider who is keen on a bike that is visually different.

“The new colours and stripes, while carrying a strong appeal to young adult riders, will still cater to the taste of most motorcycle riders.”