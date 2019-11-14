Honda Dash 125 new colours and stripes for 2020

BOON Siew Honda Sdn Bhd has announced a new look for the Honda Dash 125, which features updated colours and stripes.
The two new colours are Clipper Yellow and Candy Scintillate Red. Pearl Nightfall Blue will continue to be offered with new stripes.
The current Repsol Edition variant which is only available in the double disc-brake configuration will be maintained.
“The new stripes bring a new direction, emphasising a more striking and exciting appearance. Each colour selection has been specifically chosen to provide the bike with high-contrast for a higher visual impact,” stated the company.
“The combination of metallic colours highlighted by the silver body panels makes it more expressive and perfect for the rider who is keen on a bike that is visually different.
“The new colours and stripes, while carrying a strong appeal to young adult riders, will still cater to the taste of most motorcycle riders.”
The company added that the Honda Dash 125 continues to be powered by a smooth and refined 125cc engine providing a spirited performance with high fuel efficiency.
The current safety features include LED headlight with an added visor for better visibility and durability.
Both the single disc-brake and double disc-brake variants will still be made available with this latest update.
“The Honda Dash 125 will still be the first option for any customer seeking for convenient features which are affordably priced.”
The Honda Dash 125 is priced as RM5,999 for the single-disc brake variant, RM6,299 for the double-disc brake variant and RM6,499 for the Repsol Edition (double-disc brake only).
The prices are recommended showroom price excluding of road tax, insurance, and registration. Boon Siew Honda offers two years or 20,000km manufacturing warranty (whichever comes first).