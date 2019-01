HONDA Malaysia today surprised the market with the latest addition to the company’s hybrid line-up – the HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD.

The new model creates another milestone for Honda in Malaysia as the only country outside Japan to introduce the intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive (i-DCD) hybrid system in a compact sport utility vehicle (SUV).

“Honda Malaysia was the pioneer in bringing hybrid technology into Malaysia in 2004. Honda Malaysia was also the first car manufacturer to produce hybrid vehicles locally, and the third country among Honda globally after Japan and the US produce the completely knocked down (CKD) hybrid model since 2012,” says Honda Malaysia.

“Malaysia is the only country outside of Japan to introduce the Sport Hybrid i-DCD line-up, starting with the launch of Jazz Hybrid, City Hybrid and now with the new HR-V Hybrid, which holds the record as the first in the compact SUV segment in Malaysia with Sport Hybrid i-DCD.”

The new HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD is powered by a 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with direct injection which provides a boost to the vehicle performance with excellent fuel efficiency.

This is combined with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and integrated high power motor.

“The combined output of the engine and motor assisted by the high-power lithium-ion battery provides hybrid power that is equal to a 2.0-litre engine with quick response and an exhilarating drive.

“The Sport Hybrid i-DCD system enables the vehicle to transfer power from its battery to motor during EV (fully-electric) Mode which results in an efficient drive.

“The system also includes an electric servo brake system for improved energy regeneration and fully electric driven compressor air-conditioner system for the comfort of drivers and passengers.”

“Other hybrid-exclusive features include the 3D illuminated meter cluster multi-information display, shift-by-wire and sport mode.”

Besides the hybrid variant, Honda Malaysia also launched the RS variant, to complete the HR-V family with a total of four variants – Hybrid, RS, V and E. This is the first time the RS is introduced in Malaysia.

“The new HR-V RS is powered by a 1.8L SOHC i-VTEC engine combined with Honda's Earth Dreams Technology continuous variable transmission that delivers a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

“It is also equipped with an exciting new feature – variable gear ratio steering system for sportier driving.

“Introduced for customers wanting performance and a compact SUV, the RS variant also comes with a sporty 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, sporty design front grille and black front and rear bumper to further enhance its sportiness.”

Other features in the new HR-V variants include multi-utility cargo space with class-leading cabin space, multi-angle rear-view camera, eight-way driver power seat (V and RS), full leather seats (V and RS), Honda LaneWatch camera (V and RS), cruise control and paddle shift.

Standard safety features are six airbags, emergency stop signal, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist and Isofix rear seats.

All the HR-V variants come in five colours* – Passion Red Pearl (a new colour in the Honda model line-up), Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Ruse Black Metallic, and White Orchid Pearl**.

Offered together with the HR-V are three accessories packages – Modulo Package at RM5,737***, Urban Package at RM1,716*** and Utility Package at RM902***.

Honda Malaysia continues to offer eight years warranty with unlimited mileage for the hybrid battery.

The HR-V petrol variants are priced as follows: RM108,800**** for E; RM118,800**** for V and RM124,800**** for RS, while the HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD is priced at RM120,800****.

Honda Malaysia encourages everyone to visit any of the 97 authorised Honda dealers nationwide to view, test drive and place a booking for the HR-V from today onwards.

*Depending of variants.

**Surcharge for White Orchid Pearl colour is RM300.

***Terms and conditions apply.

****On-the-road without insurance.