$!Honda HR-V remains No.1 compact SUV, three months sales target achieved within one month

HONDA Malaysia today announced that the new HR-V has received bookings of more than 8,500 units to date.

With the official launch in January 2019, the bookings increased exponentially, achieving over three months’ target within one month with close to 4,000 bookings recorded.

Since its launch, Honda Malaysia has delivered more than 3,000 units of the new HR-V to its customers.

The new HR-V also dominated 87% of market share in the compact SUV segment as of January 2019 and retains the “HR-V” nameplate as the segment leader.

Based on the new HR-V sales recorded by region to date, Klang Valley contributed the highest sales at 47%, where the new HR-V proved to be fitting for urban driving.

The Southern region recorded 18% of total sales while the Northern region also contributed 18%.

The Passion Red Pearl was the new colour option offered by Honda Malaysia and the new HR-V was the first model to feature the colour.

The Passion Red Pearl colour appears to be the favourite among the customers, representing 28% of overall sales for the new HR-V.

The new HR-V is offered in four variants, the Hybrid, RS, V and E.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “The HR-V has grown in popularity since it was first launched back in 2015.

“The line-up of variants offered in the new HR-V was targeted and planned to meet the demands and requirements of customers for performance, fuel-efficiency and practicality.

“We are glad to see that the new HR-V has been overwhelmingly received by Malaysians.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to all the new HR-V owners for their support in making this achievement possible.

“Honda Malaysia will continue to uphold our commitment to offer quality products which are user-friendly, practical and promotes the ‘Joy of Buying’ for our customers.

“The top of range variant which is the new HR-V RS has been well accepted in the market despite its first introduction in Malaysia.

The RS variant with its stylish features such as 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, sporty design front grille, black front and rear bumper on top of the new driving feature variable gear ratio (VGR) steering system has been well received especially among the male target market.

“We are pleased to note that the new HR-V remains the best in its class, appealing to the market with its compact yet spacious interiors which is comparable to a C-segment vehicle.”

As the first marque to introduce a hybrid in the compact SUV segment, the new HR-V Sport Hybrid with intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive (i-DCD) system appeals to customers who are looking for performance and fuel efficiency in a Compact SUV package.

Its 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine with direct injection combined with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and “Integrated High Power Motor” provides quick and engaging vehicle performance with excellent fuel efficiency.

The combined output of the engine and motor assisted by the high-power lithium-ion battery provides hybrid power that is equal to a 2.0-litre engine performance – offering a fun and dynamic driving experience.

The new HR-V is designed to cater for a sophisticated personality appeals to young adults, families as well as professionals and executives.

Its practical and functional features include the multi-utility cargo space which offers class leading cabin space has been overwhelmingly received by both urban and sub-urban customers in Malaysia.

Standard safety features in the new HR-V are six airbags, emergency stop signal, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist and Isofix seats.

The new HR-V is also setting new benchmark in the compact SUV segment by introducing value added features such as multi-angle rear-view camera, eight-way driver power seat (V and RS variants), full leather seats (V and RS variants), Honda LaneWatch camera (V and RS variants), cruise control and paddle shift.