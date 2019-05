HONDA Malaysia today introduced a new stylish black interior to the new HR-V RS variant to level up its overall sporty look. The introduction of the black interior was the company’s response to customers’ feedback for an enhanced touch of sophistication in the interior styling while enhancing the “Joy of Owning” a Honda car for its customers.

Replacing the ivory colour interior, the new black interior is fitted out in the centre console, front panel, driver and passenger seat (front and rear) as well as door panel lining. Honda Malaysia has received more than 12,200 bookings for the new HR-V of which more than 7,000 units have been delivered to customers since its official launch in Jan 2019.