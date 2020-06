HONDA Malaysia today announced a new interior colour addition to the HR-V RS – a classy dark brown leather. Customers of the HR-V RS can now choose between that new colour and the existing stylish black leather interior, to suit their lifestyle and personalities.

This new interior colour is fitted into the centre console, front panel, driver and passenger seats (front and rear) as well as door panel lining. The new dark brown leather interior is exclusively introduced for the Malaysian market and is now available for booking at 101 Honda authorised dealers nationwide.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “The HR-V RS received overwhelming response from the market since we introduced it in early 2019. Then, based on customers’ feedback for an enhanced touch of sophistication, we introduced the stylish black leather interior for the HR-V RS. “Today, we are delighted to provide yet another selection of interior styling to suit the differing personalities of our discerning customers - the new classy dark brown leather interior. We are committed to continuously improve our product offerings as we listen to customers’ feedback and market demand.”