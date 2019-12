HONDA Malaysia today announced that its compact SUV HR-V facelift has sold more than 14,800 units between January and November 2019 and continues to maintain its No.1* position in the segment.

The company’s most sought-after compact SUV model has captured 79%** market share in its segment to become the top selling model in the country.

Honda Malaysia became the game changer in the Malaysian automotive industry by being the pioneer brand to introduce the compact SUV segment in the Malaysian market with the launch of HR-V in 2015.

The popular model has consistently remained at the No.1 position in its segment for four consecutive years with an average market share of 76%*** and total sales of more than 87,000 units as of November 2019.

With its positive sales performance, the HR-V is the second (currect) best-seller for Honda Malaysia after the City saloon, contributing 19% to the total sales for the company as of November 2019.

In reviewing the sales performance by region, Klang Valley contributed the highest sales at 49% of Honda Malaysia’s total sales as majority of the customers were attracted to the HR-V’s practical and functional features.

The Southern region recorded 18% of total sales followed by the Northern region at 17% of total sales.

Commenting on the HR-V’s success, Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “On behalf of Honda Malaysia, I would like to convey my gratitude to all our customers for the support and for choosing the HR-V as their preferred choice of daily vehicle.”

The latest HR-V was introduced in Malaysia early this year. It was also the first time that Honda Malaysia is introducing the RS variant to excite the market further.

“We have also introduced the Hybrid variant which is the first hybrid compact SUV in its segment. Both Petrol and Hybrid variant sales performance shows that the HR-V continues to be well-received in the Malaysian market and maintains a strong position in its segment,” added Ishiyama.

Apart from introducing a new variant, the Passion Red Pearl was the new colour option offered by Honda Malaysia and the HR-V was the first model to feature the colour.

It received positive response from the market and appears to be the favourite colour among Honda customers, acquiring 29% share amongst the colour selection for HR-V.

The fresh and vibrant colour appearance is well-suited for the HR-V which appeals to its owners’ sporty and versatile lifestyles.

The HR-V is offered in four variants; the Hybrid, RS, V and E, designed to meet the differing requirements of Honda customers.

The Petrol variant is powered by a 1.8L SOHC i-VTEC engine combined with Honda's “Earth Dreams Technology” continuous variable transmission (CVT) that delivers a fun-to-drive experience while offering excellent fuel efficiency in a compact SUV package.

Meanwhile the HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD variant is equipped with 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with direct injection combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and integrated high power motor.

The HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD provides dynamic driving experience and excellent fuel consumption.

Assisted by the high-power lithium-ion battery, the combined output of the engine and motor provides hybrid power that is equal to a 2.0-litre engine performance.

*Based on internal data.

**As of October 2019.

***From year 2015 to 2018.