$!Honda Jazz, City, CR-V tops in 2019 J.D. Power Malaysia quality study

HONDA Malaysia recorded a remarkable achievement as three of its models, the Jazz, City and CR-V were ranked the highest in their segments in the J.D. Power 2019 Malaysia Initial Quality StudySM (IQS) for new vehicle quality. Two of Honda Malaysia’s best-selling models, the Jazz and City performed well to lead the ranking for city compact segment and entry midsize segment with scores of 68 per 100 vehicles (PP100) and 59 PP100, respectively. The Non-National SUV Segment leader CR-V ranked the highest in its segment for the second consecutive year with 64 PP100. This result was shown through the study in the areas such as vehicle exterior, engine and transmission, audio entertainment connectivity and others. The result with a lower score reflects better quality performance and was based on responses from the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles. Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “We are very delighted that Honda models have earned a place in the hearts of our customers with the new vehicle quality rankings. “We consistently introduce the Next Generation Advanced Technology as part of our commitment to offer the highest quality products.

“This commitment reflects our philosophy of Joy of Creating in our vehicle production to ensure that all customers experience the Joy of Buying and owning a Honda vehicle. “We would like to express our gratitude to all Malaysians for their continuous support and trust in the Honda brand. We will continue to serve our customers better to meet their needs and provide excellent customer satisfaction. “Ishiyama further added: “Honda Malaysia’s manufacturing plant in Pegoh, Melaka, will continue focusing on producing vehicles of the highest level of quality, safety and environmental-friendliness, using the latest and most advanced manufacturing technology.” Honda Malaysia’s best-selling model, the City, contributed 36% to the company’s total sales in 2019. The B-segment* leader is very popular thanks to its renowned spaciousness that offers D-segment space at a B-segment size. Currently, the City has the biggest boot space in its class at 536 litres, making it the perfect sedan for working adults and young families, as well as the ideal car for both short and long trips. The City is equipped with class-leading safety features such as six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD). One of Malaysia’s best-selling hatchbacks*, the Jazz, maintains its popularity and contributed 13% to Honda Malaysia’s overall sales last year.

The third-generation Jazz continues to capture Malaysian hearts, thanks to its unrivalled practicality that enhances convenience for owners. The Jazz has a flexible cargo space with versatile “Ultra” seats that can be converted into four configurations – Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh. Its creative use of space makes the Jazz the most suitable companion for all, especially first-time buyers, young executives and families. The “outstanding” SUV, the CR-V, recorded 14% contribution to Honda Malaysia’s overall sales last year. The model has been recognised for its comprehensive suite of class-leading features, from the exterior to interior.