HONDA Malaysia today introduces limited editions for two of its well sought-after models, the Jazz and BR-V, where only 300 units will be available for each model.

Jazz Mugen

The Jazz is now fitted with an enhanced all-round Mugen body kit that heightens its sporty outlook.

The exterior of this highly popular hatchback looks even more desirable with the new front aero bumper, LED front fog lights, sport front grille and tailgate garnish.

The Mugen body kit is an additional feature along with the side under spoiler, rear under spoiler and tailgate spoiler to uplift the rugged look of the Jazz.

These new Mugen features are based on the market feedback to have the Jazz stand out more with sportier silhouette, while being practical at the same time.

The Jazz Mugen is priced at RM88,600* for Modern Steel Metallic colour and RM88,720* for White Orchid Pearl colour.