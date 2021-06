HONDA Malaysia has stated that in compliance with the implementation of the total lockdown announced by the government due to the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the company business operations are temporarily closed from yesterday up until June 14, to support the government’s effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The business operations involved comprise Honda Malaysia’s plant in Pegoh in Melaka, sales offices and dealer showrooms nationwide.

Business operations will resume “tentatively” on June 15.

“Honda Malaysia will continue to serve customers through our aftersales services which are available at all dealerships nationwide. Honda Malaysia encourages our customers to download the HondaTouch application for faster and simpler after-sales services appointment process before coming to the dealerships and to avoid long waiting time.

“Walk-ins are not allowed and it is compulsory for customers to make appointments with their nearest dealers (within 10km radius from their homes) to ensure acceptance of their car for service. The after-sales services available are preventive maintenance, body and paint (BP) and towing assistance.

“All Honda dealerships will continue to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety of Honda customers and associates as well as to provide customers peace of mind when visiting the dealerships.

“We believes that ‘Together As One’, Malaysians can overcome the pandemic for brighter days ahead. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”