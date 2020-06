HONDA Malaysia today launched the “refreshed” full seven-seater crossover, the new BR-V and also two Community Relief Campaigns. The “Bold Runabout Vehicle” is a regional model which was designed with the objective of meeting customers’ need for an ideal car offering a stylish SUV design and spacious MPV interior that can fit family members as well as all the daily necessities. When first introduced in Malaysia in 2017, the BR-V revolutionised the local MPV segment and quickly became a popular seven-seater in Malaysia.

Its popularity is attributed to its combination of versatile and practical features, good product quality and fuel efficiency. The new BR-V features several enhancements that make it an even more desirable crossover for every family.

The exterior of the model offers a more masculine look that complements the “Active-Solid Motion” design concept of the model with a new front grille, new front bumper with lower bumper garnish, new front fog light garnish as well as a new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheel design.

The sporty look continues to the rear with its new shark fin antenna and new rear bumper with lower bumper garnish. Performance-wise, the new BR-V is positioned as a top-of-the-range model with its 1.5L SOHC i-VTEC engine coupled with continuous variable transmission (CVT) that produces 120PS of power, the highest in its class. Owners of the new BR-V can enjoy a fun and engaging driving experience as the new model is now equipped with paddle shift*.

Described as an all-rounder crossover, the new BR-V comes with incredible versatility and spaciousness. The multiple configurations enabled by the 60:40 one-touch-tilt-and-tumble in the second row and 50:50 tilt-and-full-tumble in the third row allow owners to maximise space for passengers and cargo according to their needs.

It has the biggest cargo space at 223 litres when all the seats are up and 539 litres when the third-row seats are folded down. A host of new value-added features such as tweeter speakers, cargo light and cabin filter further elevate the comfort in the new BR-V.

The V variant is equipped with a new seven-inch display audio that adds excitement and enjoyment in the cabin, which comes with new leather seats with red finishing that aesthetically match the design of the gear knob’s red stitching.

Meanwhile, auto air conditioning, keyless entry and push start button are now new standard features in the E variant. “Adding to the attractiveness of the new BR-V” is the addition of a brand-new colour which is a first in Honda Malaysia’s model line-up and boosts the overall styling to be younger and more fashionable – Marine Purple Pearl.

The full colour line-up includes White Orchid Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Passion Red Pearl. The E variant is priced at RM89,900** while the V variant is priced at RM96,900**.

Community relief campaigns In an effort to help the socio-economy of the nation during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Honda Malaysia has kicked off two Community Relief Campaigns. One of them is the “Be Kind With BR-V” campaign, dedicated to support the Covid-19 relief programmes.