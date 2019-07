HONDA Malaysia on July 4 announced that it has recorded total sales of more than 44,200 registered units for the first half of 2019 (January to June), with the month of May recording the highest sales of more than 10,500 units. Based on this latest sales results, Honda Malaysia maintains its leadership position as No.1* in Non-National segment and No.2* in overall Total Industry Volume (TIV) for the first half of 2019, which has contributed 15.3%* to the TIV.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all Malaysians for their continuous support and trust in the Honda brand. “The first half of 2019 has been challenging but encouraging for us. The Civic reached a milestone of 130,000th units sold while the Jazz delivered the 100,000th unit to its owner. “It is truly inspiring for us to see how these two models have become a favorite among Malaysians and we are hoping to achieve more milestones this year. Honda will continue to offer products which are of good quality and advanced technologies as we strive to deliver the best for Malaysians and share the joy of owning a Honda to all our customers.”

The next best seller for Honda Malaysia is the HR-V, which achieved 20% of total sales, followed by the CR-V (below) which made up 14% of total sales.



In reviewing the sales performance by model, the biggest contributor in the first half of the year is the City, which is the most sought-after model in the B-segment, contributing 34% to the overall sales. The next best seller for Honda Malaysia is the HR-V, which was launched in January this year, achieving 20% of total sales, followed by the CR-V which made up 14% of total sales. Honda models namely the Jazz, City, Civic, HR-V, CR-V and BR-V continue to lead in their respective segments**.

In conjunction with this announcement, Honda Malaysia launched the “Tech Frontier Rewards” campaign which is an initiative to reward Honda customers as they get acquainted with Honda’s Next Generation Advanced Technology namely Honda SENSING, Turbo and Sport Hybrid i-DCD. Customers can now enjoy more rewards when they drive home a new Honda model.