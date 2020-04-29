$!Honda Malaysia aftersales services to operate during MCO

FOLLOWING the extension of the movement control order (MCO) into Phase 4, Honda Malaysia sales office, manufacturing plant and dealer showroom will remain closed during this period.
However, the company will gradually start operating its after-sales services* starting from today following receipt of approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and other required approvals.
The company “emphasises that it is taking all necessary precautions at its dealerships nationwide to protect the safety and well-being of its valued customers and Honda associates”.
The resumption of the after-sales services comes with the implementation of proactive precautionary measures in accordance with guidelines and regulations set by MITI and other relevant bodies.
“Customers can visit the dealerships with peace of mind, as frequent sanitisation and disinfection are made a basic routine at the facilities.”
Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Honda Malaysia is truly inspired by the spirit of Malaysians especially all the frontliners to overcome the unprecedented situation. The journey to flatten the curve has been tough and extensive but we are ‘Together As One’, staying home in order to have a better outcome for all.
“We will comply with the extension of MCO in support of the efforts taken by the Malaysian Government and people amid the current situation. At the same time, customers need to have their cars in good, reliable condition and hence, require maintenance service.
“As we resume our after-sales services, we emphasise the importance of continuing to adhere to the MCO rules, being attentive and to take precautions especially in hygiene through sanitisation and disinfection, general cleanliness and social distancing.
“Honda is one of the automobile marques trusted by many Malaysians and we deeply value the safety, well-being and health of our customers, service advisors and technicians. The precautionary and control measures will be strictly implemented at the Honda dealerships nationwide and ‘Our Dealers Are Ready For You’ with a safe environment during customer visit.”
Aftersales services for Honda customer
Upon arrival at the dealership, customers will undergo temperature scanning and hand sanitisers have been prepared for their use while their appointment status is being verified.
Individuals recording temperature of 37.5 degrees Celcius and above or are exhibiting symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath are advised to leave the premises to immediately seek medical attention.
Honda Malaysia is enforcing stringent measures consisting of crowd control and social distancing, where the number of customers present at any one time for their car service in the dealership shall be limited at minimum capacity.
It is compulsory for customers to make appointments with their nearest dealers to smoothen their visit and ensure the availability of a slot for their car service.In order to maintain social distancing, the company’s dealers are commencing a car drop service. This new service allows customers with appointments to just drop off their cars at the dealerships and conduct discussion on their car service updates or enquiries via telephone with the service advisors so as to maintain social distance.
This practice will not only help safeguard the well-being of the customers and service advisors, but also provide substantial convenience to Honda car owners.
Refer to the attached list of selected dealerships (below) which will be commencing their aftersales services operation.
“Honda Malaysia is taking extra precautions to ensure the highest safety and good personal hygiene of its service advisors. Temperature checking will be implemented on employees and they are reminded to wash their hands regularly, and practise social distancing by maintaining a distance of one metre from one another at all times.
“Hand sanitising stations are set up for the convenience of service advisors and customers whereas some designated areas in the dealerships will be restricted or remain closed to ensure customers’ safety.”
The company is monitoring the development of the situation in the nation closely and working hard to ensure a safe environment, even as it begins to provide its aftersales service.
“The resumption of after-sales services will be conducted in stages** by the dealers, in accordance with approvals from the government. For more information on Honda Malaysia’s aftersales services dealer listing during MCO Phase 4, customers can log onto www.honda.com.my .”
*After-sales services at some dealers will remain closed during MCO period.
**Subject to approval from Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and relevant bodies. Please refer to official Honda Malaysia website for updated dealer listing.