$!Honda Malaysia aftersales services to operate during MCO

FOLLOWING the extension of the movement control order (MCO) into Phase 4, Honda Malaysia sales office, manufacturing plant and dealer showroom will remain closed during this period.

However, the company will gradually start operating its after-sales services* starting from today following receipt of approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and other required approvals.

The company “emphasises that it is taking all necessary precautions at its dealerships nationwide to protect the safety and well-being of its valued customers and Honda associates”.

The resumption of the after-sales services comes with the implementation of proactive precautionary measures in accordance with guidelines and regulations set by MITI and other relevant bodies.

“Customers can visit the dealerships with peace of mind, as frequent sanitisation and disinfection are made a basic routine at the facilities.”

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Honda Malaysia is truly inspired by the spirit of Malaysians especially all the frontliners to overcome the unprecedented situation. The journey to flatten the curve has been tough and extensive but we are ‘Together As One’, staying home in order to have a better outcome for all.

“We will comply with the extension of MCO in support of the efforts taken by the Malaysian Government and people amid the current situation. At the same time, customers need to have their cars in good, reliable condition and hence, require maintenance service.

“As we resume our after-sales services, we emphasise the importance of continuing to adhere to the MCO rules, being attentive and to take precautions especially in hygiene through sanitisation and disinfection, general cleanliness and social distancing.

“Honda is one of the automobile marques trusted by many Malaysians and we deeply value the safety, well-being and health of our customers, service advisors and technicians. The precautionary and control measures will be strictly implemented at the Honda dealerships nationwide and ‘Our Dealers Are Ready For You’ with a safe environment during customer visit.”