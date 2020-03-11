Honda Malaysia clothing and travel accessories available now

HONDA Malaysia has introduced its new line of Honda Official Merchandise – the “TEI” Series.

Representing “Trust”, “Equality” and “Individuality”, which is inspired by Honda’s philosophy, the series feature 21 items in four different collections namely Corporate, Lifestyle, Activewear and the newly-introduced Travel.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Honda Malaysia’s official merchandise has always been well-received by Honda enthusiasts and fans in this country for its trendy and appealing designs. I would like to thank our customers for the strong support shown towards Honda’s Official Merchandise and their passion for the brand.

“Apart from providing the Joy of Buying Honda cars to our customers, we would also like them to experience the joy of owning items from Honda’s Official Merchandise collection which can be incorporated into their daily lives.

“It is therefore our delight to share the new line of Honda Official Merchandise with them which embodies the core values of Honda’s Philosophy. We are confident that Honda customers will appreciate the high quality and uniqueness of the new collection.”

TEI also means “shape” or “form” in Japanese. The designs in the TEI Series were injected with a combination of Japanese elements. This new line of Honda Official Merchandise represents a unique, practical and energetic spirit, with a focus on style and innovation without compromising practicality and comfort.

The Corporate Collection features smart casual clothing to supplement the working adult’s wardrobe while the trendsetters can choose stylish and exclusive items from the Lifestyle Collection such as the unique reversible bomber jacket that offers two interchangeable designs in one jacket.

Other stylish items in the Lifestyle collection include the unique water-activated TEI fine print 30-inch umbrella where the TEI print will appear embossed when it comes in contact with water.

Under the Activewear Collection, fitness enthusiasts will be pleased with the newly launched Sports Hijab and reflective Activewear Shirt that provides high visibility and safety especially at night.

For travellers who are looking for items that are useful for their jet setting lifestyles, the Travel Collection features reflective travel jacket and a specially designed 2-in-1 detachable travel luggage bag that is practical yet trendy.

The exclusive 2-in-1 luggage bag features a stylish backpack that can be attached to the cabin size luggage bag or detached to be used as a backpack for practicality and convenience.

All items in the TEI Series (as listed below) are priced between RM32 and RM320*.

Corporate

- Unisex racing shirt

- Male polo shirt

- Female polo shirt

- Male reversible bomber jacket

Lifestyle

- Female reversible bomber jacket

- Male TEI graphic tee

- Female TEI graphic tee

- Unisex hoodie

- Key ring and key pouch set

- Crossbody bag

- Cap

- 30-inch umbrella

Activewear

- Male activewear shirt

- Female activewear shirt

- Sports hijab

Travel

- Unisex travel jacket

- 2-in-1 detachable travel luggage bag

- Collapsible water bottle

- Mini travel pouch

- Shoe bag

- 2-in-1 detachable backpack

You can find the Honda Official Merchandise TEI Series at any of Honda’s 92 authorised sales dealerships nationwide or Honda mobile roadshows now.

*Prices and items are subject to changes without prior notice.