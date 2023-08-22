  1. Gear up!

Honda Malaysia Delivers 2,200 WR-V Units In A Month

Honda’s second best-selling model for July 2023

Timothy Prakash
Honda Malaysia Delivers 2,200 WR-V Units In A Month

IN a recent update, Honda Malaysia has reported delivering 2,200 units of the all-new WR-V in just a single month following its official launch in July 2023.

$!Honda Malaysia Delivers 2,200 WR-V Units In A Month

The corporation additionally marked the first customer who placed a reservation for Honda’s compact SUV in Malaysia. This was observed through an official handover event held in early August at Accord Auto Sdn. Bhd. As a token of gratitude to mark this significant occurrence, the customer was granted Honda accessories, ultra glass body coating, and official merchandise, with a combined value of RM5,000.

$!Honda Malaysia Delivers 2,200 WR-V Units In A Month

After its introduction, the product has received positive reception in the market and attained impressive sales results. The RS version stands out as the primary driver, making up 60% of the overall sales up to this point. Furthermore, the recently introduced WR-V holds the position of the second highest-selling model among Honda’s offerings in the month of July 2023.

The newly introduced WR-V model comes with a wide array of cutting-edge safety elements. Noteworthy among these is the Honda LaneWatch, which is included as a standard feature across all versions, and the Honda Sensing system encompassing eight advanced safety functions.

$!Honda Malaysia Delivers 2,200 WR-V Units In A Month

Furthermore, the RS edition is outfitted with Honda Connect, enabling customers to establish a connection with their vehicles using their smartphones regardless of their location and time.

$!Honda Malaysia Delivers 2,200 WR-V Units In A Month

Recently we also witnessed the introduction of the new Honda City facelift that features a new petrol RS variant and prices start from RM84,900.