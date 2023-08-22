$!Honda Malaysia Delivers 2,200 WR-V Units In A Month

IN a recent update, Honda Malaysia has reported delivering 2,200 units of the all-new WR-V in just a single month following its official launch in July 2023.

The corporation additionally marked the first customer who placed a reservation for Honda’s compact SUV in Malaysia. This was observed through an official handover event held in early August at Accord Auto Sdn. Bhd. As a token of gratitude to mark this significant occurrence, the customer was granted Honda accessories, ultra glass body coating, and official merchandise, with a combined value of RM5,000.

After its introduction, the product has received positive reception in the market and attained impressive sales results. The RS version stands out as the primary driver, making up 60% of the overall sales up to this point. Furthermore, the recently introduced WR-V holds the position of the second highest-selling model among Honda’s offerings in the month of July 2023.

The newly introduced WR-V model comes with a wide array of cutting-edge safety elements. Noteworthy among these is the Honda LaneWatch, which is included as a standard feature across all versions, and the Honda Sensing system encompassing eight advanced safety functions.