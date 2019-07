HONDA Malaysia’s “Road to 900,000th Unit Milestone Campaign” will give away nine Hondas to lucky Malaysians – Jazz, BR-V, City Petrol, City Hybrid, HR-V Hybrid, HR-V Petrol, Civic, CR-V and Accord.

This campaign commemorates Honda Malaysia’s milestone of achieving 900,000 sales units in the third quarter of 2019, and also “to reward Malaysians for their strong support for Honda Malaysia since its establishment”.

The campaign will be running at all 90 Honda sales dealerships nationwide as well as through the Road to 900,000th Unit Milestone Campaign nationwide tour from August to September 2019*.

All Malaysians are invited to join the campaign giveaway by registering their details first through QR code or visit to the campaign’s website.

The customers can then visit the nearest dealership and take part in the activities arranged by Honda Malaysia to earn giveaway tickets*.

The activities include spotting and taking pictures of the hidden Honda car name emblem, test driving Honda models and servicing* Honda cars at any authorised Honda dealers.

Customers who place bookings or register their Honda cars on Aug 1-Sept 22* are also entitled to the tickets. The more tickets collected, the higher the chance to win the cars.

To register or for more information on the Road to 900,000th Unit Milestone Campaign, customers can log onto the campaign’s website honda.com.my/microsite/900k or visit its official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hondamalaysia/ .

*Terms and conditions apply.