$!Honda Malaysia offers rewards worth up to RM10,000

HONDA Malaysia is celebrating the beginning of a new decade and upcoming Chinese New Year Festivities with a “2020 Starts Now” campaign.

In conjunction with the celebrations, Malaysians can now enjoy extra bonuses and make the trip back to their hometowns during the festive holidays more convenient, comfortable and safe, thanks to the many great and advanced features in the Honda cars.

The “2020 Starts Now” campaign offers triple rewards amounting up to RM10,000* comprising Prosperity Rebate*, RM888 Extra Bonus* and Exclusive Gift*.

All customers need to do is to register their new Honda cars between Jan 1 and Jan 31*.



The campaign is applicable for Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, City, City Hybrid, HR-V, HR-V Hybrid, BR-V, CR-V and Odyssey models.

For more information on “2020 Starts Now” campaign or to test drive any Honda models, customers can visit any of the authorised Honda dealerships nationwide or call Honda’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020 or log on to www.honda.com.my for more information.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Non-National segment.